Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

