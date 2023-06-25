Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

