Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.90 and its 200 day moving average is $243.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

