dYdX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.75 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00006365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $301.85 million and $58.75 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

