dYdX Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $309.24 million and approximately $55.64 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dYdX has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

