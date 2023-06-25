EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $165.02 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

