Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,180 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.06. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

