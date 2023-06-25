Edgecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.14 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $14.14 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

