Edgecoin (EDGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.42 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $13.42 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

