Elastos Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and $252,631.21 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

