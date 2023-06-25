Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and $30,807.84 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007290 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,689,246 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

