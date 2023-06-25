ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $489.66 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $489.66 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06537811 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $797.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

