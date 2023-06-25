EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $788.53 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. EOS has a market capitalization of $788.53 million and approximately $173.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002165 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,963,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,967,598 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.