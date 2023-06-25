Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $799.50.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $746.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

