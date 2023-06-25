ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.26

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $31.26 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.46 or 1.00098673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00958972 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $93.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.