Ethereum (ETH) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,890.47 or 0.06171160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $227.22 billion and approximately $6.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,191,633 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

