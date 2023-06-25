ETHPoW (ETHW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.97 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006848 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $224.80 million and $10.97 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.08058953 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $16,082,527.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

