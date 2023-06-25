Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.