Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $101.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

