FantasyGold (FGC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.89 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $50.15 million and $3.89 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.35381204 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $73.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

