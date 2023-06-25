FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $284.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX stock opened at $232.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

