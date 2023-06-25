Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $192.52 million and $35.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,210,701 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.