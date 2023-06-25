Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 162,525 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 796,528 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 13,003,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,965,264. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

