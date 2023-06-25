Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $7.18 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 3,892,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

