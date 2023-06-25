Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,702. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

