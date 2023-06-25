Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 818,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,212. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.