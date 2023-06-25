Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 10,533 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.20. 5,419,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

