FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FIGS were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,004. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

