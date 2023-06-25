Financial Analysis: GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. The Competition

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 390 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -1,263.66% -92.94% -25.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GB Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 717 1685 4951 32 2.58

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 110.68%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $113.02 million -$34.23 million -130.48

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

