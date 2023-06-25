First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $58.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

