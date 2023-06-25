First International Bank & Trust Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

