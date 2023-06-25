First International Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

