First International Bank & Trust Sells 3,343 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

