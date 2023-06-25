First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 431,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,943,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $47.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

