Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.