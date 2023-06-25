FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $143.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.73 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

