FY2023 EPS Estimates for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECARX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Trading Up 13.8 %

ECX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. ECARX has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.