GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

