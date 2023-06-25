Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 3.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.