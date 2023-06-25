Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.55 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $132,578.02 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,960,645 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

