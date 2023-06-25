Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares Dividend of $2.66

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of GGDVY opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.
About Guangdong Investment
