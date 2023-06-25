Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares Dividend of $2.66

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

