Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Zura Bio Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of ZURA opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
