H2O DAO (H2O) One Day Volume Tops $252,593.83

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and $252,593.83 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

