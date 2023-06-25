Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halfords Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.