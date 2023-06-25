Head to Head Analysis: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.50 $39.70 million $0.67 29.88 Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.39 $3.85 million $0.14 103.08

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

