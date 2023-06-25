Head-To-Head Comparison: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $1.88 billion 0.36 $7.65 million $0.05 245.00 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.66 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 1.42% -4.95% -1.75% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arco Platform beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

