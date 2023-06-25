Head-To-Head Comparison: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) & Its Rivals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 369 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 579 1414 3889 26 2.57

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 110.37%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -495.90% -75.34% -22.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $112.59 million -$11.97 million -146.88

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

