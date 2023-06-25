Head-To-Head Contrast: Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novonix and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta has a consensus target price of $161.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novonix and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 54.79 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Novanta $860.90 million 7.02 $74.05 million $2.05 82.31

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Novanta 8.39% 19.70% 9.08%

Risk and Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Novonix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

