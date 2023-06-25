Head to Head Survey: Alpha Services and (ALBKF) versus Its Rivals

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) is one of 256 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Services and to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Services and and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Services and 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Services and Competitors 1024 2955 2928 13 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 323.14%. Given Alpha Services and’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Services and has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Services and N/A N/A -183.97 Alpha Services and Competitors $1.55 billion $396.08 million 269.58

This table compares Alpha Services and and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpha Services and’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Services and. Alpha Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Alpha Services and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Services and and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Services and N/A N/A N/A Alpha Services and Competitors 36.03% 10.86% 1.01%

Summary

Alpha Services and competitors beat Alpha Services and on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments. The company offers various deposit products, including deposits/savings accounts, working capital/current accounts, checking accounts, investment facilities/term deposits, repos, and swaps; loans comprising mortgage loans, consumer loans, working capital facilities, corporate loans, and letters of guarantee; and debit and credit cards. It also provides leasing and factoring services; asset management services; insurance products; stock exchange, advisory, and brokerage services relating to capital markets; investment banking facilities, as well as deals in interbank market activities and securitization transactions; and mobile and Web banking services. Further, the company provides in the real estate management and hotel services. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Athens, Greece.

