Head-To-Head Survey: Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) vs. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toll Brothers and Countryside Partnerships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $10.28 billion 0.81 $1.29 billion $12.53 6.07 Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 1 3 8 0 2.58 Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toll Brothers and Countryside Partnerships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Toll Brothers presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.21%. Countryside Partnerships has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Countryside Partnerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 13.59% 21.75% 10.97% Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

